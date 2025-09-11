Aghadrumsee stage frantic finale to pip Derrylin

CADCO IFC Group B Round 2

Derrylin 1-15 Aghadrumsee 3-11

By Martin McBrien

IN as frantic a finale as O’Connell Park has witnessed for a long time, Aghadrumsee staged a stunning 1-5 blitz to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, having been six behind with four minutes to play.

The result sees Aghadrumsee safely through as group table toppers, leaving shell shocked Derrylin facing the very real possibility of elimination.

From the Derrylin perspective, it was very much a case of cliché reversal as they certainly had the badly needed win as good as wrapped up, only to see it agonisingly snatched from their grasp.

After a cagey start by both sides, Aghadrumsee’s first incisive attack, spearheaded by Damien McCarville, yielded a well crafted sixth minute goal palmed home by Gerard Beggan.

An eighth minute Diarmuid Owens two pointer got Derrylin off the mark and he quickly shot a levelling single before goalkeeper, Brian Lunney, landed a 13th minute lead two pointer free.

The first of Aodhan Durnian’s impressive 10 points tally, a pointed free in the 17th minute, was swiftly followed by a second Aghadrumsee goal.

Albeit the major was netted in somewhat fortuitous manner when Eddie Courtney’s cross from the right went in off the far upright.

Aidan Bannon, from a free and Owens traded late points to leave the visitors 2-02 to 0-06 ahead at half time.

After the restart, an early two pointer free from Durnian doubled the Aghadrumsee lead, but that was actually prelude to a lengthy spell of home dominance.

Playing with increasing authority, the O’Connell’s rattled over eight points in a row in a scintillating twelve minute spell.

Luke Flanagan (2), Fearghal McGovern (2), Josh Smith, Cathair Leonard, Jake Smith and Owens were all on target to lead 0-14 to 2-04 by the three quarters stage.

A 48th minute Durnian two pointer free reply did little to halt the Derrylin surge which resumed with a 53rd minute McGovern goal drilled low after good work by Leonard and Jake Smith.

When Owens pointed three minutes later to put six in it, that crucially, was to be the end of the O’Connell’s scoring.

They then initially seemed to have escaped a bullet with a Daniel Crudden palmed goal being ruled out after referee, Nigel Sweeney, had consulted with his umpires.

The attempted short free out went disastrously wrong when Crudden was put through to blast home a legitimate major.

That really put the wind back in the St Macartan’s sails, with Durnian converting a two pointer free as the game entered extended added time.

Ill discipline, for the second week in a row, then cost the O’Connell’s dearly, with the ball moved forward for a 13 metres equalising free from Durnian.

With literally seconds remaining, Durnian crowned his own personal display and his sides remarkable tenacity by lofting over a superbly struck two point winner from out near the left sideline.

Teams & Scorers

Derrylin: Brian Lunney (0-02, 1 x 2pf), Josh McGuinness, Ciaran McCaffrey, Declan Curry, Declan McGovern, James Dolan, Luke Flanagan (0-02), Cathair Leonard (0-01), Josh Smith (0-01), Jake Smith (0-01), Diarmuid Owens (0-06, 1 x 2p), Padraic Owens, Fearghal McGovern (1-02, 2f), Eoin Maguire, Tom Lunney. Subs: Conaill Boyle for E Maguire (41), Sean Lunney for P Owens

Aghadrumsee: Gerry Grew, Paul Boyle, Eugene Kearns, Tomas O’Hara, Jack Mohan, Aidan Bannon (0-01, 1f), Caolan Adair, Darren Kearns, Damien McCarville, Gerard Beggan, Aodhan Durnian (0-10, 1 x 2p, 3 x 2pf, 1f), Daniel Crudden (1-00), Enda McCabe, Eddie Courtney (1-00), Dale Crudden (1-00). Subs: Martin O’Hara for C Adair (44), Damien Flanagan for E McCabe (58).

Referee: Nigel Sweeney (Belcoo).