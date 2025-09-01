Aghadrumsee battle past Tempo- and the wind

CADCO IFC Group B, Round 1

Aghadrumsee 1-8 Tempo 0-7

By Pauric McGurn

AGHADRUMSEE opened their Intermediate Championship campaign with a victory over Tempo, the game played on Saturday afternoon in a swirling wind which made any pattern of football impossible for both teams.

The hosts started the better and led 0-4 to 0-2 after twenty minutes before both sides upped the stakes in the final ten minutes of the half and by the break Aghadrumsee were ahead 0-6 to 0-4.

An Enda McCabe goal on 41 minutes was decisive in a game that had a vortex type wind constantly swirling across the entire field making it hugely difficult to play in.

Aghadrumsee with that goal powered on and although Tempo tried late on to snatch a goal they came across a resolute defence that gave very little away throughout this clash.

Aodhan Durnian hit the opener after three minutes following good work involving Eddie Courtney and Enda McCabe, while at the other end Tempo’s Tiarnan Bogue was taken down and the away side were awarded an early penalty kick.

Niall Fee seen his effort brilliantly tipped over the bar by keeper Gerry Grew, while Tempo kept the pressure on and a Conor McNally score put Hugh Donnelly’s side one up.

Aiden Bannon replied for the home team with a free before midfielder Damien McCarville powered his way through and slotted over with real power as Aghadrumsee came more into the game.

Eddie Courtney then got in on the scoring act while Aghadrumsee’s Aiden Bannon pointed from a free on 27 minutes to see his side lead 0-5 to 0-2 as the elements continued to make the game extremely difficult for the players.

Tempo needed something and it was ex-County star Aidan Breen who delivered sticking over a brilliant free for two points but right on the stroke of half time Aodhan Durnian converted a free for Jason O’Connor’s team to go in leading at the interval, 0-6 to 0-4.

Tempo reduced the deficit to just one when Caolan Corry floated over a fine score, however the only goal of the game arrived on 41 minutes. It was Enda McCabe who supplied the powerful finish to the back of the net to push his side four points clear, 1-6 to 0-5.

Aghadrumsee’s tails were up but they were denied a second goal after two extraordinary point blank saves by Liam Magee, however they were able to manage a point as James Flanagan ran at the Tempo defence before Gerard Beggan slipped an effort over the bar.

Ben Warnock, who was introduced as a substitute in the second half, hit a much needed Tempo score as they looked to get back into the game, while a Tiarnan Bogue free on 48 minutes left it 1-7 to 0-7.

At the other end Eddie Courtney found an inch of space to clip over a neat score to once again make it a four point game as time began to run out on Tempo, trailing 1-8 to 0-7.

Tempo lay siege to the Aghadrumsee goal but were either guilty of hitting wides or coming across a resolute home defence determined to let nothing past them.

This weekend Aghadrumsee travel to Derrylin, while Tempo host Devenish this Friday evening.

Teams & Scorers

Aghadrumsee: Gerry Grew, Aidan Little, Eugene Kearns, Tomas O’Hara, Paul Boyle, Aiden Bannon 0-2, Caolan Adair, Darren Kearns, Damien McCarville 0-1, James Flanagan, Aodhan Durnian 0-2, Daniel Crudden, Enda McCabe 1-0, Eddie Courtney 0-2, Gerard Beggan 0-1. Sub used: Martin O’Hara for D Crudden (49).

Tempo: Liam Magee, Eoin Fee, Patrick Fee, Breandan Cassidy, Conor Foy, Keelan Kelly, Eunan McCann, Aidan Breen 0-2, Ryan Breen, Caolan Corry 0-1, Tiarnan Bogue 0-1 , Niall Fee 0-1, Rian Bogue, Darragh McCaffrey, Conor McNally 0-1. Subs used: Oisin Murphy for D McCaffrey (41), Ben Warnock 0-1 for C McNally (44), Sean Corry for N Fee (52).

Referee – Niall McCann (Irvinestown)