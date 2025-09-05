Adrian opens up on ‘Ridley’ challenges

Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar has received rave reviews following his appearance on the second series of ITV drama ‘Ridley’, where he had to battle difficult circumstances when filming.

The 67-year-old, who rose to prominence following his starring role in BBC drama ‘Line of Duty’, is playing the lead character in the well-received and popular Police series ‘Ridley’ on ITV.

The Enniskillen actor has received many plaudits from his fans and TV audience and he’s now opened up on the challenges he faced while filming the series in the Pennines and Peak District.

Advertisement

“It really was cold,” Adrian explained to the ‘Daily Express’, when asked about the series.

“There was one scene that we did way up on the Moors. It was snowing, and I remember that Bronagh [Waugh] and I had to go inside every two takes because our faces were frozen.”

“So we had to go and sit by the fire to kind of relax.

“It was so cold, you’d end up with this kind of terrible smile on your face trying to speak.”

Adrian’s career has been going from strength to strength with the Enniskillen man receiving wide acclaim following his success on the West End Theatre, where he took the Barbican Theatre by storm.

He has also gave his fans some welcome news when he confirmed he has been approached by the BBC over the possibility of filming a new series of BBC police drama ‘Line of Duty’.

“I think it’s more or less on the cards that next year we will be working back in Belfast. Fantastic, yes, hopefully solving another few cases,” the local actor explained to ‘Radio Times’.

Advertisement

“Jed [Mercurio] has written lots of stuff. I do know that the three of us have been contacted.

“We’ve all said yes, and then it’s down to our friends at the BBC to make the announcement as to when we’re going to start filming,” added award-winning actor Adrian.