A Fermanagh father’s story is bringing hope to others

WHEN Thomas (Tom) Donohoe was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in 2019, like so many others, he had never heard of the disease.

The devastating reality of the condition soon became clear. With an average life expectancy of only three to five years, the diagnosis came as a profound shock to Tom and his family, especially as he was just 43 years old.

Despite this, Tom faced his illness with remarkable courage and dignity. He was known for his warm smile and wit and craic, and his determination to enjoy life to the fullest.

Cruising on Lough Erne was his great passion, and many happy memories were created with family and friends on board his much-loved boats, ‘No Worries and Take it Easy’.

In 2023, Tom was placed on the national lung transplant list, giving hope that a double lung transplant through The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle could offer him life-saving surgery.

Tragically, in August 2024 Tom’s condition suddenly worsened, and he was admitted to the ICU at the South West Acute Hospital. He became too unwell to be transferred for transplant, and heartbreakingly, Tom passed away on September 1 2024, aged just 49.

Legacy

Tom’s courage, kindness, and love of life left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him, and his memory continues to inspire.

As part of his legacy, Tom’s wife Clare has co-written a children’s book, Pete the Puffling’s Brave Adventure, alongside Janet Bamford, with illustrations by local artist Kevin McHugh.

This groundbreaking book is the first of its kind anywhere in the world, no other children’s story exists that shines a light on Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Created to help families start conversations about this illness in a gentle and accessible way, it also stands as a beacon of hope and awareness for future generations.

Its impact has already reached far beyond local communities: the European Pulmonary Fibrosis Federation (EU-PFF) and Boehringer Ingelheim have partnered to translate the book into more than 30 languages and distribute it across Europe and further afield, ensuring Tom’s story and its message resonates worldwide.

There are also plans afoot for a sequel to ‘Pete the Puffling’s Brave Adventure’ to encourage conversations within families about organ donation and lung transplantation, and indeed a trilogy, with the third book tackling the difficult concept of grief.

To purchase a copy of ‘Pete the Puffling’s Brave Adventure’ visit https://simplyorderit.com/products/pfni01.