A big day for little pupils
A big day for Hannah Copley, Ember Clarke and Sophia Farrell on their first day at The Moate Primary School in Lisnaskea

A big day for little pupils

Posted: 10:55 am September 5, 2025

Children across the country began their first day of primary school this week, stepping into classrooms filled with bright colours, eager teachers, and new friends.

Dressed in crisp uniforms and carrying oversized school bags, tears, hugs, and proud smiles marked the first day of Primary 1 as young children walked through school gates for the first time.

Many clutched their parents’ hands tightly, while others ran ahead with excitement. Teachers greeted their new pupils with warmth, helping them settle into classrooms filled with books, toys, and colourful displays.

For families, it was an emotional moment — the beginning of a new chapter. From name games to story time, schools focused on helping children feel comfortable and confident.

It’s a day that will be remembered by many as the true start of a learning journey.

