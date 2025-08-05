Western Trust Obs and Gynae ranked first in NI

The Western Health and Social Care Trust’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) Service has been ranked first in the North by resident doctors for the professional training environment and experience they have gained whilst training in the Western Trust.

Altnagelvin Hospital was voted first overall in Northern Ireland and South West Acute Hospital third. Altnagelvin was also “Highly commended” overall, receiving the Gynaecology and Obstetrics award in the small hospital category and ranked in the 12th for overall satisfaction out of 163 across the UK.

This achievement comes as a result of resident doctors providing direct and anonymous feedback via annual trainee evaluations from the General Medical Council and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

Advertisement

The top ranking units are invited to share their approaches that have contributed to success in providing exceptional training.

Mark Gillespie, Director of Surgery, Paediatrics and Women’s Health in the Western Trust said: “We are very proud of the Obstetric and Gynaecology service and the training that we provide to our resident doctors.

“These surveys focus on support, supervision, professional development and training quality and I know that the service is delighted to receive this regional and national recognition. I would like to thank the entire team who support our resident doctors in providing such exceptional support and training.

Mark added: “I hope this will encourage more doctors to consider a career in the Western Trust.”