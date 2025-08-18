ERNE Gaels manager Declan Bonner said “we’re all human beings and mistakes can be made” after some major and controversial decisions were made during the Division One league final.

Two two-pointers from Stephen McGullion and Jarlath Flanagan helped Derrygonnelly Harps to victory, although video footage later showed they should have been single scores.

Despite protests from Belleek, the points stood, with referee Noel McDonagh and his officials not having the luxury of video footage and action replays when making decisions in real time.

Advertisement

Speaking to the ‘Herald on Monday afternoon, the Erne Gaels manager said that “yesterday is gone” and he’s urging his side to focus now on the upcoming championship campaign.

“It’s unfortunate and disappointing that mistakes can be made, but we’re all human beings and mistakes can be made,” the Belleek manager said.

“We have to get ready now for championship and get into training now on Wednesday night. It was a decent game of football against a quality Derrygonnelly side.

“Hopefully down the line in the championship, we’ll meet again. Yesterday is gone, as far as I am concerned.”