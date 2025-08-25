Weed growth prompts caution for water users on Upper Lough Erne

Local boaters are being urged to issue caution when venturing out on the lough, with the warm weather leading to an overgrowth of weeds in the water.

Waterways Ireland has issued a navigation advisory for boaters traveling on Upper Lough Erne, urging vessel masters to exercise heightened caution when navigating south of Edergole Island.

The warning comes in response to unusually low water levels and a significant increase in aquatic weed growth, both of which pose potential hazards to safe passage.

It also comes after a busy month for local RNLI crews, who have been called out on several occasions to assist boats that had become entangled in the overgrowth.

As the lough conditions continue to shift, Waterways Ireland emphasised the importance of vigilance and responsible navigation to avoid grounding or entanglement.

“Temporary markers have been installed to define a safe navigation corridor, and masters are strongly advised to remain within the marked channel at all times,” the warning said.

“In the wider area, vessels, particularly those with a draft greater than 1.0 m, should keep to the northeast (jetty) side of Naan Island to reduce the risk of fouling on weeds and grounding.”

They gave some advice for water users who find themselves grounded or fouled by weeds.

“Disengage the engine immediately to prevent further damage, check the safety of all passengers, remain onboard and ensure all persons wear lifejackets,” the spokesperson continued.

“Do not enter the water, check watertight integrity for any signs of leaks or damage, attempt to clear weed growth from the propeller without entering the water, If aground, attempt to manoeuvre off gently using minimal engine power.

“Do not apply excessive force. Consider emptying freshwater tanks to reduce draft. If unable to refloat or clear a fouled propeller, seek external assistance, call 999 and request the Coast Guard.

“If on a hire vessel, also contact your hire boat provider directly. Do not enter the water. After refloating, check your hull, propeller, and steering as a priority.”

Waterways Ireland advises all masters to plan passages carefully, particularly in areas affected by weed growth or low water levels, as this advisory is likely to remain in place for some time.