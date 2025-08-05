+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineWarrant for drugs accused

Warrant for drugs accused

Posted: 9:57 am August 5, 2025

A BENCH warrant has been issued for an Irvinestown woman, who is charged with possession of Class A and Class B Controlled Drugs, who failed to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.
Kayleigh Elliott (21), of Lack Road in Forthill in Irvinestown, is charged with three counts of possession a Class B Controlled Drug and one count of possession a Class A Controlled Drug.
After failing to appear before the court when she was called on Wednesday, district judge Alana McSorley, ordered a bench warrant for her arrest.

Related posts:

Fivemiletown gym owner shows there’s life after school Third person dies after Maguiresbridge shooting Fermanagh businesses ‘heartbroken’ after flood damage

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:57 am August 5, 2025
Top
Advertisement