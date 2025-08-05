Warrant for drugs accused

A BENCH warrant has been issued for an Irvinestown woman, who is charged with possession of Class A and Class B Controlled Drugs, who failed to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Kayleigh Elliott (21), of Lack Road in Forthill in Irvinestown, is charged with three counts of possession a Class B Controlled Drug and one count of possession a Class A Controlled Drug.

After failing to appear before the court when she was called on Wednesday, district judge Alana McSorley, ordered a bench warrant for her arrest.