Wanderers hit Mountjoy for six

F&W Division Two

Mountjoy United 2 Irvinestown Wanderers 6

By Patrick McKiernan

Advertisement

IRVINESTOWN Wanderers started the season with a statement away win over Mountjoy on Saturday afternoon in Omagh.

After going 1-0 down, Wanderers recovered to dominate the game, adding some fine goals as they aim for an instant return to the top tier.

Both teams started brightly, with Wanderers goalkeeper Jerome Carleton forced into a fine save after five minutes.

Irvinestown should have taken the lead from the very next attack, but Ciaran Barry missed an open goal following a defensive mix-up from Mountjoy.

The Omagh side took the lead after 17 minutes when Irvinestown lost possession in midfield.

The ball was worked out to Michael Reid, who cut inside the box and lashed a fierce shot past Carleton at his left post.

Going behind jolted the Wanderers, who began to boss the midfield.

Advertisement

They only had to wait six minutes for the equaliser, when Stephen Sheridan picked up the ball twenty-five yards out and struck a fine effort that sailed past Gareth Barbour’s left post.

Irvinestown took the lead on the half hour when Mattie McDermott swung in a beautiful cross.

Under pressure from Chris Lyons, the Mountjoy defence could only clear as far as Sheridan, who pounced to grab his second of the day.

Irvinestown continued dominating possession in the second half and killed the game off with two goals in five minutes.

The first of these was an early goal-of-the-season contender from McDermott, who latched onto a loose ball and, with a gossamer touch, curled into the top corner from twenty-five yards.

Braden McCauley also looks to have carried his fine form from the tail end of last season into this campaign and was rewarded with a low finish after pouncing on a loose ball inside the box to put Wanderers 4–1 up.

Sheridan completed his hat-trick after Mountjoy’s Andrew Phair handled on the line from a James Hannah shot. Phair was shown a red card, and Sheridan coolly dispatched the resulting penalty.

Mountjoy pulled one back, but Barry rounded off a great day for the Wanderers by meeting a Gary Maguire corner at the near post.

Irvinestown manager Rory ‘Ben’ Cassidy said they were pleased to kick-start with a win on the road.

“Overall, we are happy to get off to a good start, though disappointed with how long it took us to settle into the game,” Cassidy said.

“After Sheridan put us 2-1 up, we dominated the middle third of the game and scored some great goals. This result sets out a good marker for the season ahead.”