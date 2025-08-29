‘Veely earn a point at ‘frustrated’ Killen

F&W Division 1

Killen Rangers 0 Magheraveely 0

By Patrick McKiernan

MAGHERVEELY have two points from as many games as they frustrated reigning Division One champions Killen Rangers on Saturday at the Village Ground.

Magheraveely, who lit up Division Two with attractive pressing football last season, are wisely adapting to the rise in quality by playing a more controlled, defensive game.

It proved successful, as Killen could not find the decisive goal, with a mix of bad luck and poor finishing costing them.

This means they have begun their title defence with just a solitary point from two games.

Killen started full of purpose from the off, with Dylan Aiken and Lee McCullagh linking up well.

The signs of a frustrating game were there in the first ten minutes, as three chances went begging – shots deflecting off the keeper and wide, hitting the crossbar, and deflecting over the bar.

Magheraveely’s low block did not stop Killen from getting through, but it forced the Tyrone side to work harder for good angles, resulting in them snatching at half-chances rather than remaining patient w.

The second half was a carbon copy of the first, with Killen dominating possession but unable to get past the young Connor Smith in Magheraveely’s goal.

The home team hit the crossbar twice more in the second half, and as the game drew to a close, they look resigned to not scoring the winner.

Magheraveely manager Lewis Bennett was quite clearly delighted at the final whistle.

“We’ve decided to play more defensively in this Division, and so far, it’s working well.

“We’ve picked up two draws in tough games so no complaints so far,” said Bennett.

“We’ve set ourselves an aim of eighteen points which should keep us safe. If we reach that early, then we’ll look at our game but now it’s about doing what we need to pick up points.”

Killen manager Andy Crawford cut a frustrated figure with his analysis of the game.

“It was such a one-sided game. Magheraveely went in with a game plan and fair play to them they stuck to it well,” Crawford said.

“We did everything but score. I’m not frustrated with the performance, but I am with the finishing, which leaves a lot to be desired.”

“We’ll be practicing shooting practice on Tuesday and Thursday so will hopefully improve for a tough game up next against Strathroy.”