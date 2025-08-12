Urgent appeal after man goes missing in Enniskillen

POLICE in Enniskillen are concerned for the welfare of Darren Convey.

Darren was last seen on the Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen at approximately 7.20pm yesterday, August 11.

He was wearing a black top and work trousers.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have seen Darren or have any information on his whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting reference 1566 of 11/08/25.”