Two wins from two for clinical Irvinestown

F&W Division Two

Irvinestown Wanderers 3 Mountfield 1

IRVINESTOWN Wanderers made it six points out of a possible six but manager Rory Cassidy has warned that his side must improve if they are to return to the top flight.

Goals from Mattie McDermott, Stephen Clarke and James Hanna secured a comfortable win in the end against a depleted Mountfield who have lost both their games in Division Two so far.

“I felt we struggled to get going in the game, with far too many loose passes and poor decision making hampering us throughout,” reflected boss Cassidy.

“We did, however, create plenty of chances, and on another day could have scored a few more goals.

“It’s another three points, and the boys are aware we will certainly have to raise our performance levels in the coming weeks if we are to maintain our good start to the season.”

Wanderers started well at the Bawnacre and maybe should have been two up in the first five minutes.

A corner from Gary Maguire was met by Dwayne Carleton but his shot was saved at the near post by Rian McCaul in the visiting goal.

Carleton again had the second opportunity moments later following another corner that was cleared to Stephen Clarke.

The former Enniskillen Town man put a great ball to the back post to Carleton but the chance was saved again by McCaul.

The hosts were getting closer and Maguire soon flashed a shot inches wide of the post from 20 yards out.

Around the 15-minute mark, Hanna cannoned a shot off the post following good build up play involving Clarke and Braiden McCauley.

The deadlock was broken on 39 minutes after Hanna released McDermott down the right, and he cut inside with pace and power to finish well past the ‘keeper’s right hand high into the net.

It was 2-0 as the influential Clarke played a delightful one-two with Maguire and Clarke then drilled home a volley.

The game was put to bed before the break when Hanna finished well after good interplay from Clarke and McCauley again.

Mountfield did grab a consolation after Wanderers lost possession and Diarmaid Gallagher raced through on goal and rounded Jerome Carleton to score.

Irvinestown should have added a fourth but Joey Millar and McDermott were off target as Jack Largo Elis was proving a handful for Mountfield from the wing.

Mountfield thought they had got a second goal on 70 minutes but that was ruled out for offside and a nervy finish was avoided.

McDermott almost sealed the win with a superb solo run and goal but he shot just past the post after driving past two men from midfield.