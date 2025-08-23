Tummery Athletic fight back to earn draw with Strathroy

F&W Division 1

Tummery Athletic 2 Strathroy Harps 2

TUMMERY Athletic and Strathroy Harps shared the spoils at Crawfords Lane in a contest that swung both ways and could easily have produced a winner for either side.

An out-of-sorts Athletic found themselves two goals down on the half-hour and in trouble, yet thanks to player-manager Martin Hughes they found a way back.

An unfortunate own goal seconds into the restart levelled matters and that’s the way it stayed.

It was a tale of missed chances. Home goalkeeper Nathan Hunter denied Aaron Behan on more than one occasion, while at the other end young Conan Campbell saved the blushes of his goalkeeper Eoin Haire when he whipped an effort off the line in the second half.

It proved to be an entertaining game though and well-marshalled by Barry Devenney, who kept a lid on things.

A superb piece of play from Mark Sloan when he collected from Haire sent Nathan Sloan in for a season opener on the quarter hour. A tidy finish from the left as the hosts huffed and puffed in front of goal.

Callum Hunter and Barry Goodwin pressed without success as Harps looked the better team, with young Ryan Masterson notable with some fine clearances.

Paul Lowe tested the woodwork before a second goal for the visitors with half-an-hour gone. Behan and Sloan combined to set Lowe up for a sweeping finish in front of goal.

As if someone flicked a switch though, Tummery bounced back within eight minutes.

Several raids down the right from Goodwin and Hunter produced the chance for Hughes who powered his header home and through the latter stages of the half both Hunter and Behan went close again.

At the back, the impressive Ciaran Beacom and Blain Campbell took control, ably assisted by the excellent Tommy Mullin all of whom had good openers.

Within 20 seconds of the restart, the sides were level. Sean McCrory’s weighted back pass caught his own goalkeeper out and the nestled in his net.

Tummery took a grip of things for the ten-minute spell that followed. Aidy McCaffrey and new boy Lee Walker orchestrated things for the hosts.

Goodwin’s effort was saved by Haire as Beacom, Gary Duffy and substitute McCaffrey all went close without an end product.

As temperatures raised on the park with a few reckless silly challenges it was Harps who came back.

Hunter was on hand to turn away a superb effort from Behan and the Tummery last line of defence also denied Matthew Ballard when Behan nudged him through.

With ten minutes left Goodwin’s effort, with goalkeeper Haire beaten was hooked off the Harps line by the ever-running Campbell.

At the close, Tummery survived a couple of well-delivered corners from Bailie Young.

In the end, a draw was perhaps a fair enough outcome but not one that will suit either manager.