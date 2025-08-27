Tributes paid to former Dean of Clogher

WARM tributes have been paid following the passing of the former Dean of Clogher, Reverend Raymond Craigmile Thompson, who also served as Rector of Sion Mills and Urney in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Dean Thompson passed away peacefully on Sunday surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Irvinestown. He retired in 2009 after serving faithfully as Dean of Clogher and and also Rector of the Clogher Cathedral Group of Parishes.

Born in Belfast, Dean Thompson was educated at Omagh Academy and Coleraine Academical Institution before going on to study at Trinity College Dublin. He was ordained as a deacon in 1984 and as a priest in 1985. His early ministry began in the Diocese of Derry, where he served as Curate at All Saints’ Church, Clooney, from 1984 to 1986.

The Bishop of Clogher, the Right Reverend Dr Ian Ellis, led this week’s tributes, describing Dean Thompson as a man of deep pastoral care and compassion.

“Dean Raymond will be remembered for his faithful pastoral ministry in all the parishes in which he served,” said Bishop Ellis.

“He felt a strong sense of duty to help people, showing the care and compassion of Christ. He gave freely of his time and talents throughout his ministry, and particularly in loyal service to the Diocese of Clogher.”

During his time in Sion Mills and Urney, Dean Thompson was widely respected for his commitment to cross-community relations. He played a key role in founding the now-popular Strawberry Fair, an event that continues to bring people of all faiths together each year.

Andy Patton of the Sion Mills Community Forum also paid tribute saying, “His warm and approachable manner made him an inclusive and unifying figure. His legacy lives on in the inter-community projects he helped initiate, including the now-famous Strawberry Fair, which continues to raise much-needed funds for the Church of Ireland.”

Dean Thompson’s funeral service took place yesterday (Wednesday) in Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.