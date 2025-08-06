+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Trailer stolen from farm yard in Tempo

Trailer stolen from farm yard in Tempo

Posted: 4:14 pm August 6, 2025

POLICE are appealing for information about the theft of  trailer from a farm in Tempo.

An Ifor William’s flatbed triple axle trailer was stolen from a farm yard on the Glengesh Road last month.

The theft occurred between 8.30pm on Monday, July 28, and 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 29.

“If you observed a trailer matching this description or anything suspicious in the area please contact police on 101 quoting reference number CW1571 30/07/25,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

