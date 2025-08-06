Trailer stolen from farm yard in Tempo

POLICE are appealing for information about the theft of trailer from a farm in Tempo.
An Ifor William’s flatbed triple axle trailer was stolen from a farm yard on the Glengesh Road last month.
The theft occurred between 8.30pm on Monday, July 28, and 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 29.
“If you observed a trailer matching this description or anything suspicious in the area please contact police on 101 quoting reference number CW1571 30/07/25,” said a PSNI spokesperson.
Posted: 4:14 pm August 6, 2025