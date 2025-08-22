Top results for SWC students

SOUTH West College (SWC) is celebrating another successful year as hundreds of Enniskillen campus students also received their exam results on Thursday.

Celine McCartan, Principal and Chief Executive of SWC, praised the achievements of the students, many of whom were celebrating top BTEC Level 3 grades.

“I am delighted with the results achieved by students across all subject areas at South West College,” she said.

“Our campuses in Dungannon, Omagh and Enniskillen have been brought to life once again with hundreds of smiling faces this morning as our young people have collected their envelopes.”

Many students achieved the highest possible grades, the equivalent of three A*s. These results have secured places at top universities, while others are choosing to stay local and study at SWC. Some students are heading straight into employment across various industries.

At the Enniskillen Erne Campus, there was a celebratory atmosphere as students marked this major milestone. Among them was Ben Kelly, who is continuing his studies with a Foundation Degree in Visual Media Arts (Film).

Level three Applied Science students Theo Reynolds, Darragh Clancy, and Daniel Nolan were also thrilled with their success. Their excellent results have opened doors to careers in science and healthcare.

Aleah McCarney, who studied the BTEC Level three National Extended Certificate in Engineering, and Ciara Parker, who completed the BTEC Level three Extended Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment, are now progressing to higher education.

Ms McCartan added, “South West College provides students with a wide range of options to continue their studies to Foundation Degree and Bachelor Degree level without incurring the costs associated with studying at University.”

“For students who wish to work and study, our Higher Level Apprenticeships have once again proven to be a very popular and attractive proposition. We are seeing increasing application numbers across many subject areas.”

She also had advice for those who didn’t get the results they expected.

She said, “Our advice is not to panic. There are always pathways and options to be considered, and the student support and careers team at SWC are available to provide impartial advice and guidance to all students whether they know their next steps or not.”

SWC is still accepting applications for full-time and part-time Higher Education courses starting September 2025.

These include Foundation Degrees, BSc Top Ups, and Full Honours Degrees in partnership with institutions such as Queen’s University Belfast, Ulster University, The Open University, and Pearson.