Top recognition for Fermanagh chef Marty

LOCAL chef Marty McAdam said he was “absolutely delighted” after his restaurant in Enniskillen was recognised among the top cuisine hotspots in the North, in a major success for his business.

It was recently confirmed that The Street Kitchen, located in Paget Lane in Enniskillen, was named in a ‘Northern Ireland on a Plate’ book which celebrates the best in cuisine in the North.

“I am absolutely delighted to announce that we’ve been featured in Northern Ireland on a Plate,” Enniskillen chef Marty McAdam, owner of The Street Kitchen, explained in a social media post.

“This fantastic book showcases 20 incredible chefs from around Northern Ireland.

“We’re so proud to be among them,” added the owner of the Paget Lane-based restaurant.

The popular Enniskillen restaurant and businessman was on our TV screens recently when he was selected to represent Northern Ireland on BBC culinary competition The Great British Menu.

Marty used the opportunity to highlight what Fermanagh and the North has to offer, including dedicating one of his dishes to the late Ted Keenan, who conquered the British Channel in 1972.

Although he didn’t claim the top honours on The Great British Menu, the Enniskillen chef received rave reviews for his talented skillset and culinary talents. He was pleased with the opportunity.

“I hope I made them proud and represented Enniskillen and Fermanagh well,” he told the ‘Herald.

“I know it’s NI we go there to represent, but I really wanted to highlight that us Fermanagh folk can run with the city guys and hold our own.

“Hopefully it can attract more foodies to Enniskillen and Fermanagh because we have some fantastic places to eat here,” the Enniskillen chef and father-of-one previously said.