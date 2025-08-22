Top Fermanagh talent wows at Fleadh Cheoil

THE O’Donnell siblings from Roslea have again achieved unprecedented success at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann as they continue to become the leading local force in Irish traditional music.

Aodhán, Ciara and Olivia O’Donnell won the 24C Ceol Trír / Trios (15-18 years) title in Wexford, with Olivia also claiming second place in the 1C Fiddle (15-18 years) category in some style.

The members of Roslea Comhaltas group continue to blaze a trail in Irish traditional music, with the hugely talented Aodhán winning Button Accordion 12-15 category at last year’s competition.

There was also success for Aaron Faux and Cara Heaney, also members of Roslea Comhaltas, who won first place in the Céili Drummers (under 12) and Flute (under 12) in Wexford.

Irvinestown CCE also achieved unprecedented success at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, with Erin Whitely named All-Ireland champion after she won first place in the Senior Concertina.

Conor McAleer also placed at the event in Wexford when he was awarded third place in the 12-15 Accompaniment, to make it a celebration to remember for the Irvinestown Comhaltas group.

Boho talent Maggie Maguire, who won the Fleadh with the Knockmore Céilí Band back in 2015 also led Dromore bands, the Shannaragh Group and Corlaghdergan Céilí Band to first and third.

Derrygonnelly musicians Naoise Harbinson, Aoibh Love and Emily Creevy placed first in the 15-18 Grupaí Ceoil, in poignant scenes for the Irish traditional music group in Wexford.

Just days before the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, 14-year-old Paddy Rooney, a rising star in the Irish traditional musician from Leitrim, passed away following a long battle with illness.

Eoin won first place in the Grupaí Ceoil (under-12) with the Kildrum Group, while Colleen Hoy, Sarah McKeever and Emily Creevy helped the Corlaghdergan Céilí Band (12-15) to third place.