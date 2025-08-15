Today’s death notices in Co Fermanagh

BOYLE, William Alan 13th August 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen and late of Drumard Road, Kesh. William Alan dearly loved son of the late Alan and Anne-Maria. House closed. A Service of Committal will take place in Ardess Parish Churchyard, Kesh, on Saturday at 12:00 noon. This will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of William in Irvinestown Methodist Church at 1:30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Irvinestown Methodist Church. Cheques should be made payable to Irvinestown Methodist Church and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. William will be lovingly remembered by his family and many friends.

LYNCH – Patrick Denis, 13th August 2025 Peacefully at Gortacharn Nursing Home, Lisnaskea, and late of “Pine Grove,” Tamlaght Road, Tamlaght, Enniskillen formally of Phibsborough, Dublin. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Jacquie, his daughter Fiona, his sisters Maura and Lulu, his grandchildren Anahita and Afshin, and by a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours in Enniskillen, Dublin, London and Australia and former colleagues at The Inner Temple London. Predeceased by his sister Margaret. A Service of Thanksgiving for Patrick’s life will be held in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, on Monday 18th August at 10.00am, followed by a private burial in Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin. Patrick will be lovingly remembered by Jacqueline and all his Family and friends.

Martin Corr, 175 Cannon Street, Lincoln, England and formerly of Crockawaddy, Corranny, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh 30th July 2025 suddenly at his home in Lincon, England. Funeral arrangements later. May Martin’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Josephine, brothers Michael and Seamus (Vera R.I.P.). Deeply regretted by his brothers Eddie and Stephen, his sisters Anne (Gerry R.I.P.), Bernadette (Anthony), Geraldine (Tom), and Angela (Jerome), step children Audrena, Nicky and Michael, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Funeral arrangements later.

ELLIOTT – 13th August 2025, peacefully at Altnagelvin Area Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Late of Breandrum Park, Enniskillen. Joan Patricia, devoted wife of the late Bertie, dearly loved mother of Keith (Norma) and Claire (David), devoted grandmother of Jonathan, Andrew, Gillian Zoe and a dear great-grandmother. House private please. Friends and Neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Thursday between 5.00pm -7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Joan will take place in St Macartins Cathedral, Enniskillen, on Friday 15th August 2025 at 2.00pm followed by a private burial in Trory Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Macartins Cathedral, Enniskillen, cheques should be made payable to St Macartins Cathedral, and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES. Joan will be lovingly remembered by all her family.