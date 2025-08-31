Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occured of Angela Monaghan (née Leonard) 32 Old Station Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Killasolan, Co. Galway, beloved wife of the late Michael Monaghan. Remains will repose at her residence on Sunday from 2pm until 8pm with house private at all other times. Remains will arrive in St. Patrick’s Church Belleek on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Maureen (Joe), Phil (Peter Rip), Patricia (Ciaran), Margaret, Bridie, Geraldine (Jimmy), brothers Sean (Margaret), and Eugene, nieces, nephews, family circle and friends. Angela is predeceased by her parents James and Margaret Leonard, brothers Fr Patrick CssP, Frank (Phyllis), Jimmy, Micháel, Joe, sister Teresa and baby Patricia. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

The death has occurred of Ciaran Cassidy, 25 Bruscarnagh Road, Drumguiff, Roslea and formerly 10 Dresternan Road, Roslea, Co Fermanagh BT92 7HW suddenly at home. A dear father of Aodhan, Michael and Daire. A dearly loved son of Mick and Maisie and a much loved brother of John, Margaret (Gerry Corr), Niall (Lucia) and Catherine (Peter Mullarkey), a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Ciaran will repose at the home of his parents, 10 Dresternan Road, Roslea, Co Fermanagh BT92 7HW on Saturday (30th) from 2 pm until 10 pm and again on Sunday (31st) from 2 pm until 10 pm. Removal on Monday (1st) morning at 10am to arrive at St Tierney’s Church, Roslea for funeral mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Ciaran’s funeral mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to The Oak Healthy Living Centre, Lisnaskea by donation box in family home or Aidan Connolly Funeral Director. House private at all other times, outside of reposing hours including Monday morning to relatives, friends and neighbours, to allow his family to spend time with Ciaran at this difficult time. A shuttle bus will run from end of family lane to the house during reposing times on both days. Remembered with love by his heartbroken sons, their mother Aine, mother, father, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended circle of family and friends.