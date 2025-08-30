Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Ciaran Cassidy, 25 Bruscarnagh Road, Drumguiff, Roslea and formerly 10 Dresternan Road, Roslea, Co Fermanagh BT92 7HW suddenly at home. A dear father of Aodhan, Michael and Daire. A dearly loved son of Mick and Maisie and a much loved brother of John, Margaret (Gerry Corr), Niall (Lucia) and Catherine (Peter Mullarkey), a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Ciaran will repose at the home of his parents, 10 Dresternan Road, Roslea, Co Fermanagh BT92 7HW on Saturday (30th) from 2 pm until 10 pm and again on Sunday (31st) from 2 pm until 10 pm. Removal on Monday (1st) morning at 10am to arrive at St Tierney’s Church, Roslea for funeral mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Ciaran’s funeral mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to The Oak Healthy Living Centre, Lisnaskea by donation box in family home or Aidan Connolly Funeral Director. House private at all other times, outside of reposing hours including Monday morning to relatives, friends and neighbours, to allow his family to spend time with Ciaran at this difficult time. A shuttle bus will run from end of family lane to the house during reposing times on both days. Remembered with love by his heartbroken sons, their mother Aine, mother, father, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended circle of family and friends.

Virtue. 19th August 2025. Dale, late of Sydney – Australia, and formerly of Mantlin Road, Kesh. A much loved son of Joan and John, and a cherished brother of Steven (Ciara), Karen (Gary) and Miranda (Conor). Also a special uncle of Callum, Lewis, Mya, Ben, Zak, Olly, Danny and Anna. Funeral arrangements to follow soon. Donations in memory of Dale are to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Please make Cheques payable to “KBRT” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND, or donate via the following link – https://kbrtrust.com/donations/. Dale will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving family and all the family circle. “Too well loved to ever be forgotten.”

KEYS, Doris Winifred 27th August 2025 Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen and late of 10 Bolies Road, Fivemiletown BT75 0TT. Doris Winifred, beloved wife of Baden, much loved mother of the late Baden, Rosemary (Brian), Charles (Amanda), Thelma (Dave), Ruth (Warren) and Harvey (Clare). A loving grandmother of Nathan, Alistair, Lewis, Sara-Lee, Angus, Hannah, Baden, Zavanna, Thomas, Harry, Andrew, Joshua, Jack and Lucy. House strictly private please. Funeral private for her family and the wider family circle only. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in her home on Saturday at 12:30pm, before proceeding to Aughentaine Presbyterian Church, Fivemiletown, for the funeral service, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Critical Care Unit, South West Acute Hospital. Cheques should be sent and made payable to Mr Ian McCutcheon & Son, Funeral Directors, Clabby, Fivemiletown. Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus.