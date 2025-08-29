Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

JOHNSTON, Allen John 27th August 2025 (Suddenly) at his home “Drumarkey House”, Killadeas Road, Enniskillen. Allen John, much loved husband of the late Elaine, dearly loved father of Joanna (Alistair) and Ross (Michelle), devoted grandfather of Alana, beloved brother of Niall (Doreen) and Norma (Christopher), and a cherished partner of Lorna. House Private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Friday from 5.00pm – 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Allen will take place on Saturday 30th August at 2.00pm in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest Heart and Stroke NI. Cheques should be made payable to Chest Heart and Stroke NI and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Allen will be lovingly remembered by all his family.

ROBINSON August 27th 2025 Peacefully in The South West Acute Hospital JOHN SLOAN Dearly beloved husband of Hazel, 40 Carra Road, Clonfard, Newtownbutler Co. Fermanagh BT92 6DX. Dear father of Brian, Anne (Wilson), John (Niamh) and Jacqueline (Eoin). Proud grandfather of Neil, Joe, Ewan, Conor, Darragh, Maedbh, Roisin, Joshua, Marcus and Sophie. Brother of George (Margaret) and the late Harry and Edith. Family and Friends are welcome to call at the family home on Friday evening from 5pm to 9pm. For those unfamiliar with the locality, use GPS coordinates 54.147045 -7.264787 on google maps. Funeral service in St. Mary’s Parish Church Drummully, Clones H23 Y793 on Saturday at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Mary’s Parish Church Drummully. Please make cheques payable to St Mary’s Church Drummully and send to Dowler’s Funeral Services 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 0LE. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife and all the family circle. “Forever with the Lord.”

Carrothers, Suddenly, 25th August 2025. Emily, late of 32 Stonepark Road, Ballyhill, Brookeborough. A devoted wife of the late Kenneth, and a much loved sister of the late Tommy, Robert, William John and Cissy. Also a dear aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Family home private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Emily will take place on Friday at 2.30pm in St Ronan’s Parish Church, Colebrooke, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Emily will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all her family and all the family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd.”