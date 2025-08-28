Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Corrigan, Phil, The Falls, Aughaherrish, Boho, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at The South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh on Monday 25th August 2025. Beloved Husband of Maureen and devoted Father to Martin, Daughter Edel and son-in-law Packie. A special Grandfather to Maria, Aisling and Ryan. Survived by his Brothers, John, Pat, Eamon, James and Sisters, Joan, Geraldine and Nuala. Pre-deceased by his Brothers, Tom and Frank and Sister Marie. Phil will repose at his late residence from 3pm to 9pm on Wednesday 27th August for a wake. As parking around the house and surrounding laneway is unsuitable for a large amount of traffic, a shuttle bus will ferry patrons to and from the wake house from the car park at The Linnet Inn (McKenzie’s pub) from 3pm. The bus will work up and down the road on a 10/15 minute basis so if patrons could park at The Linnet Inn and wait for it to arrive back. Phil will leave his late residence on Thursday 28th August at 1.15pm to arrive at St. Patricks Church, Derrygonnelly for requiem mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards at The Sacred Heart Church, Boho. House private on the Morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on His soul.

Porter. 26th August 2025, at the South West Acute Hospital. Sheila Mary, late of Lisgoole Park, Enniskillen. A devoted wife of the late William John “Jack”, a cherished mother of David (Faith), William (Nancy), Mervyn (Melissa), Deborah and Pamela (Ivor) and a dear sister of Gwen and the late Rhona. Also a very special grandmother of Joshua, Sarah (Nevin), Erika, Laura-Leigh, Blake, Jack, Gemma, Jessica and a special great grandmother of Ruby, Ezra, Zach and Noah. Family home strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm until 8.00pm at Marcus Madill’s Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Sheila will take place on Thursday at 1.00pm in Rossorry Parish Church, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in memory of Sheila are to Air Ambulance NI. Please make Cheques payable to “Air Ambulance” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Sheila will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by her loving family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Carrothers, suddenly, 25th August 2025. Emily, late of 32 Stonepark Road, Ballyhill, Brookeborough. A devoted wife of the late Kenneth, and a much loved sister of the late Tommy, Robert, William John and Cissy. Also a dear aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Family home private please. Funeral arrangements to follow soon. Emily will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all her family and all the family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd.”