Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Corrigan, Phil The Falls, Aughaherrish, Boho, Co.Fermanagh, Peacefully at The South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, Co.Fermanagh on Monday 25th August 2025. Beloved Husband of Maureen and devoted Father to Martin, Daughter Edel and son-in-law Packie. A special Grandfather to Maria, Aisling and Ryan. Survived by his Brothers, John, Pat, Eamon, James and Sisters, Joan, Geraldine and Nuala. Pre-deceasced by his Brothers, Tom and Frank and Sister Marie. Phil will repose at his late residence from 3pm to 9pm on Wednesday 27th August for a wake. As parking around the house and surrounding laneway is unsuitable for a large amount of traffic, a shuttle bus will ferry patrons to and from the wake house from the car park at The Linnet Inn (McKenzie’s pub) from 3pm. The bus will work up and down the road on a 10/15 minute basis so if patrons could park at The Linnet Inn and wait for it to arrive back. Phil will leave his late residence on Thursday 28th August at 1.15pm to arrive at St. Patricks Church, Derrygonnelly for requiem mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards at The Sacred Heart Church, Boho. House private on the Morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on His soul.

Porter. 26th August 2025, at the South West Acute Hospital. Sheila Mary, late of Lisgoole Park, Enniskillen. A devoted wife of the late William John “Jack”, a cherished mother of David (Faith), William (Nancy), Mervyn (Melissa), Deborah and Pamela (Ivor) and a dear sister of Gwen and the late Rhona. Also a very special grandmother of Joshua, Sarah (Nevin), Erika, Laura-Leigh, Blake, Jack, Gemma, Jessica and a special great grandmother of Ruby, Ezra, Zach and Noah. Family home strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm until 8.00pm at Marcus Madill’s Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Sheila will take place on Thursday at 1.00pm in Rossorry Parish Church, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in memory of Sheila are to Air Ambulance NI. Please make Cheques payable to “Air Ambulance” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Sheila will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by her loving family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Carrothers, Suddenly, 25th August 2025. Emily, late of 32 Stonepark Road, Ballyhill, Brookeborough. A devoted wife of the late Kenneth, and a much loved sister of the late Tommy, Robert, William John and Cissy. Also a dear aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Family home private please. Funeral arrangements to follow soon. Emily will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all her family and all the family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd.”

Sheerin, Kevin. 25th August 2025. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital. Late of 2 Donegal Road, Springfield, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74 8DT. Dear son of the late Edward and Margaret. Will be deeply missed by his brothers John, Gaby and sister Madeline McElhatton. Predeceased by his sister Rita and Nancy his brother Edwin, Oliver and Jimmy. Forever remembered by his brother in law John and Gabriel, his nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Kevin will be reposing at John McKeegan’s Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74 6AN on Wednesday 27th August 2025 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday 28th August 2025 at 10:15am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for Funeral Mass at 11am burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May he rest in Peace.

Seamus Reilly, 45 Corratistune Road, Kilnakelly, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh BT92 9DZ, 24th August 2025, peacefully, loving husband of Molly & dear father of Jem (Betty) & sister of Josie (Boyle) & the late Sissie, Maggie, Teresa and Eamon R.I.P. Remains reposing at his home today Tuesday from 6pm until 9pm, and tomorrow Wednesday from 12 noon until 9 pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter in law, sister, nieces, nephews & extended family circle.

KEYS – 25th August 2025 (peacefully) at Silverdale Care Home, Castlederg, and formerly of Lisnarick Road, Coolaness, Irvinestown. Stanley George, dearly loved husband of the late Lily, much-loved father of Alan and Helen (Mark), devoted grandfather of Daniel, Debbie, Matthew, and Nathan, and a dear twin brother of Harry (Jean). A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Stanley will take place in Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown on Thursday 28th August at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. The cortege will arrive at the church via the Lisnarick Road. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Fermanagh Vintage Tractor Club, cheques should be made payable to the Fermanagh Vintage Tractor Club and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Stanley will be lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Nora Reilly (née Reilly) 63 Bun Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Monday 25th August 2025, suddenly in South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Seamus and devoted mother to Marion, Sean, Geraldine Connor (David) and Brian. A special granny to Lucy. Loving sister of Margaret Rooney (Michael, R.I.P), Mary Brady (Tony) and Kathleen Mc Eneaney (Pat). Predeceased by her brothers John, Eamon and Phil (R.I.P). Nora will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA today Tuesday afternoon from 5pm until 8pm and again tomorrow from 3pm until 6pm. Removal from her late residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Nora will be deeply missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, son-in-law, granddaughter, the Rooney family, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Nora’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.