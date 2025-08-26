Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Nora Reilly (née Reilly), 63 Bun Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Monday 25th August 2025, suddenly in South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Seamus and devoted mother to Marion, Sean, Geraldine Connor (David). A special granny to Lucy. Loving sister of Margaret Rooney (Michael, R.I.P), Mary Brady (Tony) and Kathleen Mc Eneaney (Pat). Predeceased by her brothers John, Eamon and Phil (R.I.P). Funeral arrangements to follow. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Margaret Mc Kervey R.I.P. Peacefully at Silverdale Care Home, Castlederg, 25th August 2025, surrounded by her loving family (formerly 3 Crevenish Park, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh). Beloved daughter of the late James and Sarah Mc Kervey, much loved sister of Cormac and the late Pat, Frank, Tony, Joan, Aileen and John R.I.P. Margaret will be reposing at Mc Kerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral home private please at all other times and on the morning of the funeral. For those who are attending the wake, please park at St Josephs Church chapel car park and make your way via the footpath to the funeral home. Margaret will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 11.30 a.m., arriving at Saint Josephs Church, Ederney, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Culmaine Parish). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie. Please make any cheques payable to selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Donation box available in the funeral home. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing brother, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Our Lady Of Lourdes pray for her gentle soul.

CUTHBERTSON, Noeline, 25th August 2025. Noeline passed peacefully into her Lord and Saviour’s presence at the Royal Victoria Hospital. Beloved wife of Leslie, loving mum of William (Hazel), Andrew (Olive), Darren (Dawn) and Clement (Gail), devoted Granny of Hollie (Calvin), Rebekah, Luke, Emily, Jessica, Matthew, Louise, Hannah, Faith and Abbie and cherished sister of Mervyn (Ethel). A Service of Thanksgiving will take place on Wednesday 27th August 2025 in Clogher Valley Free Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. A private family interment will have preceded the service. House strictly private by her own request. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Noeline’s memory to Clogher Valley F.P.C. Building Fund and F.P.C. Mission Board payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, family and family circle. “Prepare to meet thy God” Amos 4 v 12.

THOMPSON, The Very Reverend Raymond Craigmile, 24th August 2025. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home, Ardlougher Road, Irvinestown. The Very Reverend Raymond Craigmile Thompson, dearly loved husband of Canon Elizabeth (Betty), beloved father of Mark (Linda), devoted grandfather of Kyle and Rebecca, and dear brother of Valerie (Alan). House private please. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Derryvullen North Parish Church, cheques should be made payable to Derryvullen North Parish Church and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES, or donate online via wtmorrison.com. Raymond will be lovingly remembered by all his family and family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace”.

The death has occurred of Margaret McCauley, Glasgow, Bonahill and Manorhamilton, beloved wife of the late Johnny. Remains will arrive in St. Michael’s Church, Mulleek, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. via Belleek. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 a.m., followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Forever loved and missed by her sons Cathal and Sean, her daughters-in-law Mandy and Jacqui, her sister Helen (Pat), and her grandchildren Cara, Calum and Katie. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.