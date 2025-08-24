Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Eamonn Monaghan 51 Main St. Rathmore, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh BT93 3FY, beloved husband of Ann. There will be a walk-through wake in the family home on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. with house private to the family on Monday. Will those attending the wake please use St. Patrick’s Church car park and please do not park cars on the laneway to the house. Remains will arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Monday at 7 p.m. with Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 a.m. followed by interment in Magheramena cemetery. Forever loved and missed by his beloved wife Ann, brother Brian (Dolores), Derrychulloo, sister Breege Maguire (Ken Rip), Derrygonnelly, Philomena (Linus), Trory, Enniskillen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

Martin Corr, 175 Cannon Street, Lincoln, England and formerly of Crockawaddy, Corranny, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh, 30th July 2025 suddenly at his home in Lincoln, England. Martin will repose at his sister Geraldine Corr’s residence, 31 Main Street, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, from 4.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. tomorrow Saturday and again on Sunday from 2.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Monday morning at 10.00 a.m. to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee for 11.00 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May Martin’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Josephine, brothers Michael and Seamus (Vera R.I.P.). Deeply regretted by his brothers Eddie and Stephen, his sisters Anne (Gerry R.I.P.), Bernadette (Anthony), Geraldine (Tom), and Angela (Jerome), step-children Audrena, Nicky and Michael, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Mary Dolores Benson (nee Montgomery), County Care Home, Enniskillen, (and formerly) Kilmore Green, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Thursday 21st August peacefully in hospital. Beloved wife of the late James (Jimmy). Loving mother to James (Amanda), Donna, Anthony (Michelle), Derek and baby Marie–Rose who died in infancy. A very dear sister of Teresa and Rita. Mary will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA tomorrow (Saturday) from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Removal from Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon at 1.30 p.m. for funeral service in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Lisnaskea at 2 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Mary will be sadly missed by her daughter, sons, daughters-in-law, the entire family circle and her many friends. Family homes private please.