Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

JOHNSTON, Christeen, 21st August 2025, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Christeen “Bridie”, late of 18 Royal Oak Road, Lisnaskea. Always lovingly remembered by her husband William, and her family Nigel, his wife Amanda, and their daughters Sienna and Kaitlyn. Also a very dear sister of the late James, Patrick, Kay, Agnes, John and Philomena, and a very dear aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Bridie will take place at her late home, 18 Royal Oak Road, Lisnaskea, on Monday at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Maguiresbridge Methodist Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at the family home on Saturday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm and on Sunday from 4.00pm until 7.00pm. Please note all other times are private to family only. Donations in memory of Bridie are to Marie Curie. Please make all cheques payable to “Marie Curie” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Rd, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Bridie will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by all her family and her loyal companions, Paddy, Fluffins and Tom. “Till we meet again.”

The death has occurred of Patsy McHugh, Carnbeg, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh BT93 3DP. Remains will arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura on Saturday 30th August for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Forever loved and deeply missed by his beloved wife Theresa, Kevin (Annemarie), Rosaleen (Chris), Brendan, Shelagh (Paul), and Sean (Vivien), his 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The Funeral will be livestreamed.

Henderson, 21st August 2025, peacefully at The Graan Abbey Care Home. Margaret Mary, late of The Graan Abbey Care Home and formerly Breandrum Court, Enniskillen. A very dear friend of Sam (Alan) and a much loved sister of the late George (Freda) and the late Regina (Billy). Also a dear cousin of George, Etta, Frances, Joe and families. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Margaret will take place on Sunday at 2.30pm in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. Donations in memory of Margaret are to Marie Curie. Please make all cheques payable to “Marie Curie” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Rd, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. “The Lord Is My Shepherd.”