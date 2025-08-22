Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

GORMLEY, Margaret A., 12th August 2025. Portadown and formerly Largan, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully at home. Margaret, beloved daughter of the late Mary Kate and Owen, dear sister of Mary Thompson (Isle of Wight) and the late Thomas James, John and Sarah Greene and dear family friend of the Cullen family, Portadown. Margaret will be sadly missed by her sister Mary Thompson, brother-in-law Alan (Isle of Wight), sister-in-law Mary Gormley (Roscor), nieces, nephews, the Cullen family & her many friends. Margaret’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 22nd August in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura (Belleek, Co. Fermanagh) at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. May Margaret rest in eternal peace.

VIRTUE, August 19, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Dale. Beloved son of John & Joan Virtue, 39 Mantlin Road, Kesh, Co Fermanagh and dear Brother of Steven, Karen & Miranda. Funeral arrangements will appear here at a later date. Family houses private until then. All enquiries to FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors, Kesh. Tele 02868631530 Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.