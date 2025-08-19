Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

May Shallow (R.I.P.), 12 Cowper Street, Luton, England. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family 30th July 2025, (Formerly of Belault, Pettigo Co. Donegal) Beloved daughter of the late Daniel and Catherine Shallow R.I.P. Much loved by John R.I.P, loving sister of Joe, sister in law Annie and the late Bella, Maggie, Lena, Kathleen, Ina and Bridie, cherished aunt of her many nieces and nephews in England and Ireland. May will repose in McKerveys Funeral Home 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Thursday evening 21st August from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral home private please at all other times and on the morning of the funeral. May will leave funeral home on Friday 22nd August at 10.20am arriving at Saint Marys Church Pettigo for 11am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Parish Webcam. (Church services TV St Marys Pettigo) Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer’s Society. Donation box available in the funeral home. Please make any cheques payable to c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director and send to 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing brother, sister in law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

KETTYLE August 19th 2025 Peacefully In his 101st year JOHN WILLIAM dearly beloved husband of the late Joyce, Drumcaw, Lisnaskea, Co.Fermanagh dear father of Jennifer (Andy), Robert (Heather) and Maurice (Helen), grandfather of Grace, Ethan, Michael, Cameron, Maya and Emelia, Brother of Desmond, Sadie, Cyril and the late Anna, Iris and George House Private Please. Family and friends are welcome to meet in Dowler’s Funeral Home, 227 Main Street, Lisnaskea BT92 0JH on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm Funeral leaving Drumcaw House on Friday at 2pm for service in Sallaghy Parish Church followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie and Sallaghy Parish Church c/o Dowler’s Funeral Services 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 0LE Deeply regretted by his sorrowing, Daughter, Sons, son-law, daughters-in-law Grandchildren, sister, brothers and all the family circle “Safe in the arms of Jesus“

Hodgins. 9th August 2025, peacefully at Epsom Hospital. Eric, late of Hillview Road, Sutton, Surrey. A much loved husband of Audrey, and a beloved father of Neil (Eliza). Also a very special grandfather of Joseph and a dear brother of Joan. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Eric will take place on Saturday 23rd August at 2.30pm in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, followed by a private family interment. Donations in memory of Eric are to St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, or/and Epsom and St Heliers Hospital Charity Donate to Epsom Hospital via this link; https://esthcharity.enthuse.com/donate#!/ Please make cheques payable to “St Macartin’s Cathedral” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Eric will be missed by the family circle and beyond. “Forever in our hearts”

The death has occurred of Mary (Maisie) McCUSKER Peacefully 17th August 2025 Late of Drummackan Road, Coolcran, Tempo, BT94 3FR Dearly loved sister of Liz Colton, Anne and the late Tommy and Bridget Beloved aunt of Mary McCrory, Aine McAleer and Geraldine McQuaid Sadly missed and forever loved by her loving grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Maisie will repose at her late residence from 7-10pm on Monday and 12-9pm on Tuesday Funeral mass for Maisie will take place on Wednesday 20th August at 11am at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tempo followed by interment in Edenmore Cemetery, Tempo. Maisie “Eternal life in heaven is the gift of Gods love for you”

Gormley (Portadown and formerly Largan, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh) on August 12th 2025. Margaret, beloved daughter of the late Mary Kate and Owen, dear sister of Mary Thompson (Isle Of Wight) and the late Thomas James, John and Sarah Greene and dear family friend of the Cullen family, 70 Church Street, Portadown. Margaret will repose at 70 Church Street on Wednesday from 2.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday August 21st to St. Patrick’s Church, William Street, Portadown for Mass at 10.00am. Removal after Mass to The Church of St. John The Baptist, Toura, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday August 22nd at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, the Cullen family and her many friends.