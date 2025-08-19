Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Barry Leonard, 17th August 2025, 65 Sligo Line, Point, Letterbreen, BT74 9AE. Suddenly at home. Dearly loved son of Eileen and the late Pappy(RIP). Dear brother of Anita (Billy), Teresa (Marty), Tracey (Jeff), Niall (Fiona), Kieran, Ryan (Shauna) and Gavin (Simran). Beloved uncle to his 10 nieces and 2 nephews. Barry will be reposing at his home on Tuesday 19th August 2025 from 12.00 noon to 9.00pm. House private at all other times. Removal on Wednesday 20th August at 10.15am via Greenwood Hill Lane to St Joseph’s Church Mullaghdun for 11.00am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on Cleenish Parish Facebook page www.facebook.com › cleenishparish. Barry will be forever missed by his mother, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins, also by his many great friends and neighbours. May his Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

OSBORNE (NÉE MERIDITH) August 17th 2025 peacefully in The South West Acute Hospital MIRI ANN Dearly beloved wife of the late Maurice, 74 Aughalurcher Road, Moughly, Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh. Family and friends are welcome to meet in Dowler’s Funeral Home 227 Main Street, Lisnaskea BT92 0JH on Wednesday 20th August from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral service in the funeral home on Thursday 21st August at 1.30pm followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lisnaskea. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Connect, cheques made payable please to Cancer Connect and send to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 0LE. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing cousins Colin Saunders and Jean Wheeler and their family in England, her sister-in-law Margaret Osborne, brothers-in-law Brian Fearn and Ellis Osborne, her niece Noelle and all the extended Osborne Family.

The death has occurred of Patsy McHugh, Carnbeg, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh BT93 3DP. Forever loved and deeply missed by his beloved wife Theresa, Kevin (Annemarie), Rosaleen (Chris), Brendan, Shelagh (Paul), and Sean (Vivien), his twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. House private please.