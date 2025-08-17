Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Mary Maguire, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family, 14th August 2025 R.I.P., 3 Leathem Crescent, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh. Beloved daughter of the late Paddy and Josephine R.I.P., much loved sister of Tony and Teresa and the late Dan, William, Manus, Eileen, Kathleen, Pat, John, Frank, Bella, Sarah and Eddie R.I.P. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Ward 8 SWAH Enniskillen. Please make any cheques payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and send to 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 0EN. Mary will arrive at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney on Sunday 17th August for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in Montiagh Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Culmaine Parish). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing brother, sister, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Family home strictly private please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Advertisement