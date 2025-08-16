Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Mary Maguire, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family, 14th August 2025 R.I.P., 3 Leathem Crescent, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh. Beloved daughter of the late Paddy and Josephine R.I.P., much loved sister of Tony and Teresa and the late Dan, William, Manus, Eileen, Kathleen, Pat, John, Frank, Bella, Sarah and Eddie R.I.P. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Ward 8 SWAH Enniskillen. Please make any cheques payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and send to 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 0EN. Mary will arrive at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney on Sunday 17th August for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in Montiagh Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Culmaine Parish). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing brother, sister, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Family home strictly private please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Gormley (Portadown and formerly Largan, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh) on August 12th 2025. Margaret, beloved daughter of the late Mary Kate and Owen, dear sister of Mary Thompson (Isle Of Wight) and the late Thomas James, John and Sarah Greene and dear family friend of the Cullen family, 70 Church Street, Portadown. Removal on Thursday August 21st to St. Patrick’s Church, William Street, Portadown for Mass at 10.00am. Removal after Mass to The Church of St. John The Baptist, Toura, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday August 22nd at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, the Cullen family and her many friends. House strictly private.

BOYLE, William Alan 13th August 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen and late of Drumard Road, Kesh. William Alan dearly loved son of the late Alan and Anne-Maria. House closed. A Service of Committal will take place in Ardess Parish Churchyard, Kesh, on Saturday at 12:00 noon. This will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of William in Irvinestown Methodist Church at 1:30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Irvinestown Methodist Church. Cheques should be made payable to Irvinestown Methodist Church and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. William will be lovingly remembered by his family and many friends.

LYNCH – Patrick Denis, 13th August 2025 Peacefully at Gortacharn Nursing Home, Lisnaskea, and late of “Pine Grove,” Tamlaght Road, Tamlaght, Enniskillen formally of Phibsborough, Dublin. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Jacquie, his daughter Fiona, his sisters Maura and Lulu, his grandchildren Anahita and Afshin, and by a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours in Enniskillen, Dublin, London and Australia and former colleagues at The Inner Temple London. Predeceased by his sister Margaret. A Service of Thanksgiving for Patrick’s life will be held in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, on Monday 18th August at 10.00am, followed by a private burial in Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin. Patrick will be lovingly remembered by Jacqueline and all his Family and friends.