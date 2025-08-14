Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Gormley (Portadown and formerly Largan, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh) on August 12th 2025. Margaret, beloved daughter of the late Mary Kate and Owen, dear sister of Mary Thompson (Isle Of Wight) and the late Thomas James, John and Sarah Greene and dear family friend of the Cullen family, 70 Church Street, Portadown. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, the Cullen family and her many friends. House Strictly Private.

10th August 2025, peacefully, at South West Acute Hospital. Fergal Joseph, late of Cleen Park, Fivemiletown. A much loved partner of Maureen and her son Christopher and a dear brother of Aiden, Stephen, Gregory, Marcus, Brenda, Shauna and the late Levinus. Family homes strictly private please. Friends and family are welcome to call to Marcus Madill Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND, on Wednesday from 5.00pm until 7.00pm. Funeral Mass for Fergal will take place on Thursday at 12.00pm in St Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Fergal will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by all his family and his loyal companion, Amy. Fergal, ‘May your gently soul rest in eternal peace.’