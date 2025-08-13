Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

McCaffrey, Brigid (Bridie) of 65 Largy Road, Ballyreagh, Tempo, Co. Fermanagh, BT94 3EH passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her heartbroken family on Monday 11th August 2025. Dearly beloved wife of Tom and devoted mother of Siobhan Tierney (Cathal), Stephen (Claire), Niall (Emer) and Pascal (Wendy), cherished grandmother of Sean, Ronan, Cormac, Declan, Ryan, Zach and Jarlath. Sister of the late Teresa McKeagney, James and Edmund. Bridie will be reposing at her home on Tuesday from 4pm to 9pm and Wednesday from 2pm to 9pm. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday 14th August at 10:30am for requiem Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tempo at 11am and internment afterwards in Coa Graveyard. Everyone is welcome to join the family for refreshments in Coa Community Centre. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers and wider family circle. Our lady, have mercy on her soul. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice and Marie Curie.

ACHESON (NÉE CARTWRIGHT) August 11th 2025 peacefully in The South West Acute Hospital, IRIS ROBERTA ELEANOR, dearly beloved wife of the late JOHN, 23 Main Street, Brookeborough, Co. Fermanagh and dear mother of John and Reuben, mother-in-law of Anne, loving grandmother of Matthew and sister of Dorothy, John (Liz) and Blayney (Frances). House private please. A service of remembrance will take place on Wednesday at 2pm in Aghavea Parish Church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Aghavea Parish Church. Cheques payable please to Aghavea Parish Church and send to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 0LE. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family. “The day Thou gavest Lord is ended“.