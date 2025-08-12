Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Oisín Cassidy, 75 Mount Prospect Road, Derrylin, BT92 9LT, 11th August 2025, peacefully, after a long illness surrounded by his heartbroken family, loving son of Veronica, dear nephew of Gerald and Cleo (Baxter), and grandson of Emmett and the late Vera RIP. Remains will repose at his home today Monday from 5pm to 9pm and tomorrow Tuesday from 12 noon until 9pm. Removal Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, aunt, uncle, grandad, cousins and extended family circle.

The death has taken place of Peter Gallagher, Lesky Road, Boho, Co. Fermanagh and 27 Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, Co.Donegal, F94 KR60. Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken Wife Ann and daughter Sarah (Stephen). Dear brother of Sheila (Tommy RIP), Margaret (Neil), Mary (Pat RIP), Sean (Irene), Eamonn (Margaret) and Joe (Bridget). Predeceased by his sisters Eileen, Joan and Sr Monica (Kitty). Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and all extended family and friends. Reposing at his residence 27 Tullaghan Strand Road, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, F94 KR60 on Sunday 10th August and Monday 11th August from 2pm to 10pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Tuesday at 12.45pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for 2pm funeral mass followed by burial afterward in Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Boho. Peter’s funeral mass can be viewed live on https://churchmedia.tv/st-patricks-church-7