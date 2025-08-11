Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Peter Gallagher, Lesky Road, Boho, Co. Fermanagh and 27 Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, Co.Donegal, F94 KR60. Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken Wife Ann and daughter Sarah (Stephen). Dear brother of Sheila (Tommy RIP), Margaret (Neil), Mary (Pat RIP), Sean (Irene), Eamonn (Margaret) and Joe (Bridget). Predeceased by his sisters Eileen, Joan and Sr Monica (Kitty). Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and all extended family and friends. Reposing at his residence 27 Tullaghan Strand Road, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, F94 KR60 on Sunday 10th August and Monday 11th August from 2pm to 10pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Tuesday at 12.45pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for 2pm funeral mass followed by burial afterward in Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Boho. Peter’s funeral mass can be viewed live on https://churchmedia.tv/st-patricks-church-7

Desmond (Dessie) McCormack Drumgoon Road, Maguiresbridge Co Fermanagh. Died Saturday 9th August suddenly in hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret (née McHugh), devoted father of Michelle O’Brien (Darren) and Khristina (Billy). Loving granda of Jake (Jade), Jana, Priya and great granda of Arthur. A dear brother of Brendan, Maurice, John, Bridie and Josie. Dessie was predeceased by his first wife Mary (Née O’Brien). Dessie will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA, tomorrow (Sunday) from 4pm until 8pm and again on Monday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Dessie will be sadly missed by his daughters, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Chest Heart and Stroke, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors Lisnaskea BT920LA or any family member. Dessie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/maguiresbridge St Francis of Assisi pray for him.

The death has occurred of Caroline REILLY Late of 42 Derrin Road Enniskillen Peacefully 8th August 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Much loved daughter of the late Paddy and Mary Reilly Much loved mother of Ciaran (Elaine), Lee & the late Lisa. Loving sister of Mark (Anna), Nigel, Shane, Paul (Marion) & John. Loved and cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Darren & Cáelàn. Deeply regretted and forever loved by all her nieces and nephews. Caroline will repose in John McKeegan Funeral Home 50 Mill Street Enniskillen BT74 6AN on Saturday 9th August 4-8pm and Sunday 10th August 4-8pm Funeral Mass for Caroline will take place at 11.00am on Monday 11th August at St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if so desired to be made out to Marie Curie or Pulmonary Fibrosis C/O John McKeegan Undertaker or any family member. Caroline “Heaven is now your home.”