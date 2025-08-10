Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has of Peter Gallagher, Lesky Road, Boho, Co. Fermanagh and 27 Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, Co.Donegal. Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken Wife Ann and daughter Sarah (Stephen). Dear brother of Sheila (Tommy RIP), Margaret (Neil), Mary (Pat RIP), Sean (Irene), Eamonn (Margaret) and Joe (Bridget). Predeceased by his sisters Eileen, Joan and Sr Monica (Kitty). Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and all extended family and friends. Reposing at his residence 27 Tullaghan Strand Road, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, F94 KR60 on Sunday 10th August and Monday 11th August from 2pm to 10pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Desmond (Dessie) McCormack Drumgoon Road, Maguiresbridge Co Fermanagh. Died Saturday 9th August suddenly in hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret (née McHugh), devoted father of Michelle O’Brien (Darren) and Khristina (Billy). Loving granda of Jake (Jade), Jana, Priya and great granda of Arthur. A dear brother of Brendan, Maurice, John, Bridie and Josie. Dessie was predeceased by his first wife Mary (Née O’Brien). Dessie will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA, tomorrow (Sunday) from 4pm until 8pm and again on Monday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Dessie will be sadly missed by his daughters, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Chest Heart and Stroke, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors Lisnaskea BT920LA or any family member. Dessie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/maguiresbridge St Francis of Assisi pray for him.

Clements – 8th August 2025. Robert (Bob), late of 99 Tarmon Brae, Enniskillen, passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family in Omagh Palliative Care Unit. Devoted husband of Irene, step father to Ian and Amy, loving grandad to Holly and brother of Mary. House Strictly private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family tomorrow Saturday from 1:00pm – 3:00pm in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. The Funeral Service will take place on Sunday in St Macartin’s Cathedral Enniskillen at 2.30pm followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Palliative Care Ward, Omagh Hospital, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Bob will be sadly missed by his wife, sister, all the wider family circle, golfing buddies and work colleagues. “At Rest”

McClean – 8th August 2025 (Peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital and late of Willvale, Ratona, Enniskillen BT74 5HT. Margaret (Peggy), wife of the late Robert (Robbie), dearly loved mother of Valerie (Elwyn), William (Helena), Lilian, Stephen (Sharon) and the late Robert, devoted grandmother of Colin, Paul, Iona, Islay, Matthew, Laura, Katie, Jessica, Oliver and great grandmother of Calvin. Friends and neighbours welcome to call to the family home on Sunday 10th August from 3.00pm to 8.00pm. House strictly private at all other times. The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 11th August at 1.00pm in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES followed by a private family burial. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Intensive Care Unit and the Critical Care Unit, South West Acute Hospital, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES.

The death has occurred of Caroline REILLY Late of 42 Derrin Road Enniskillen Peacefully 8th August 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Much loved daughter of the late Paddy and Mary Reilly Much loved mother of Ciaran (Elaine), Lee & the late Lisa. Loving sister of Mark (Anna), Nigel, Shane, Paul (Marion) & John. Loved and cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Darren & Cáelàn. Deeply regretted and forever loved by all her nieces and nephews. Caroline will repose in John McKeegan Funeral Home 50 Mill Street Enniskillen BT74 6AN on Saturday 9th August 4-8pm and Sunday 10th August 4-8pm Funeral Mass for Caroline will take place at 11.00am on Monday 11th August at St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if so desired to be made out to Marie Curie or Pulmonary Fibrosis C/O John McKeegan Undertaker or any family member. Caroline “Heaven is now your home.”