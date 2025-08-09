Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

JOHNSTON August 7th 2025 peacefully in Hillview Nursing Home Omagh. DAVID MERVYN JOHNSTON, son of the late Frank and Alice, Magherareagh, Magheraveely Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Funeral strictly private. Regretted by his family and friends.

Arbaciauskiene – 7th August 2025 (peacefully) at Belfast City Hospital and late of Tempo Road, Enniskillen. Zofija, dearly loved mother of Edgaras, Laurynas and Auguste. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Saturday 9th August 5.00pm – 7.00pm and Sunday 10th August 4.00pm – 6.00pm. A private cremation will then take place.

MOORE – 5th August 2025 (peacefully) at hospital in Oakland, California, USA after a short illness — his residence since the 1980s, and formerly of Dunbar House, Enniskillen. William (Willie) dearly loved son of the late George and Maud, and cherished brother of Ann and George. Willie’s cremation will take place in California, with a committal of ashes to follow in Monea, Co. Fermanagh. Further details will be announced in due course. Willie will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.