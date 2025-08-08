Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Rose Flanagan, Lattone Rd. Carran West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh née Daly, Corduff, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, in her 103rd year, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Rose is predeceased by her husband Paddy, daughter Carmel Harte, son-in-law Oliver Harte, daughter-in-law Cathy Flanagan, two sisters and five brothers. Remains reposing at the family home on Wednesday from 9pm until Thursday night at 10pm. Park and Ride for the wake will operate from St. Mary’s GAA Park, Lattone Rd. Garrison to the Flanagan home. Removal at 11.15am on Friday to arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and forever loved by Brendan (Teresa), Margo (Seamus), Michael John (Jo), Gerry (Sadie), Eugene (Patricia), Peter (Cathy RIP), Bridget (Dick), Jim (Kate), Roisin (J.P.), Carmel RIP (Oliver RIP), Bernadette, Dympna (Hughie), Paul and Frances (Martin). Our Lady of Knock pray for her. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the following link http://www.facebook.com/Fermanaghlivestream/