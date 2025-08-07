Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Mary REIHILL. Peacefully 4th August 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Late of 9 Menapian Way Enniskillen. Loving wife of James and beloved mother of Patrick and John. Daughter of the late Patrick and Marie Bohill, Downpatrick and dear sister of John (Julie), Frances Andrews (Gordon) and Jane Neville (Joe). Mary will repose at her late residence from 5pm–8pm on Tuesday and 3pm–8pm on Wednesday. Funeral Mass for Mary will take place 11am on Thursday 7th August at St Michael’s Church Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Mass available to watch on the Parish Webcam. Deeply regretted and forever loved by all her family, brothers & sisters in law, nieces & nephews, extended family circle, friends, neighbours and work colleagues from SWAH Hospital Enniskillen. Family Flowers only please. Parking for the wake is available at the Ardhowen Tuesday and parking will be available at The Model Primary School on Wednesday. Mary “God sent his Angels to bring you safely home”.