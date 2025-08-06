Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Mary REIHILL. Peacefully 4th August 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Late of 9 Menapian Way Enniskillen. Loving wife of James and beloved mother of Patrick and John. Daughter of the late Patrick and Marie Bohill, Downpatrick and dear sister of John (Julie), Frances Andrews (Gordon) and Jane Neville (Joe). Mary will repose at her late residence from 5pm–8pm on Tuesday and 3pm–8pm on Wednesday. Funeral Mass for Mary will take place 11am on Thursday 7th August at St Michael’s Church Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Mass available to watch on the Parish Webcam. Deeply regretted and forever loved by all her family, brothers & sisters in law, nieces & nephews, extended family circle, friends, neighbours and work colleagues from SWAH Hospital Enniskillen. Family Flowers only please. Parking for the wake is available at the Ardhowen Tuesday and parking will be available at The Model Primary School on Wednesday. Mary “God sent his Angels to bring you safely home”.

The death has occurred of Dermot HAGAN. Peacefully 2nd August 2025 at the County Care Home Enniskillen. Late of Ross Close Enniskillen. Dearly loved son of the late Alexander & Kathleen and dear brother of the late Marie Pestano. Cherished uncle of Siobhan & Catherine. Deeply regretted by all his extended family circle. Cremation strictly private please. Dermot “May you rest in eternal peace, until we meet again”.

Joseph (Joe) Donaghy, Passed away 30th July 2025, R.I.P, 6A Campsie, Omagh Co. Tyrone BT79 0AG formerly 7 Forthill Park, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh BT94 1FJ. Beloved son of the late Billy and Jean R.I.P. Dearly loved father of Eirinn, much loved brother of Imelda (Jimmy), Stephen (Winnie), Nora, Ethna (John), Willie, Dom (Rose) and Agnes (Glen). Joe will be reposing at his sister Ethna’s residence 39 Sallyswood, Irvinestown BT94 1HQ on Tuesday 5th August from 2pm to 10pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Devenish Parish). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Gentle Soul.