Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Edward Joseph Ferguson (Eamon) 7 St. Patrick’s Terrace, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 3GR, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by his loving family. Remains will repose at the family home on Tuesday from 12 noon to 9pm with house private at all other times. Car parking for the wake in St. Patrick’s Church car park. Remains will arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Wednesday for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and forever loved by his wife Ann, sons Declan (Sinead), Aidan (Martina), Brian, daughters Caroline (Paul), Josephine (Dermot), Grace (Chris), his sister Kathleen, brother Patsy, his twelve grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Eamon is predeceased by his parents Pat and Nan, infant sister Anna-Marie and his brother Liam.

Overton – Smith – 3rd August 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Crevenish Road, Kesh. Margaret Mary (Marie), much loved wife of the late Donald, a dearly loved sister of Eileen, Peter and the late Brendan and Betty. A special aunt to her nieces and nephews. House Closed. The funeral Service for the life of Marie will take place on Wednesday 6th August at 11.00am in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES followed by a private Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI. Cheques should be made payable to Dementia NI and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Marie will be lovingly remembered by all her family and her friends.