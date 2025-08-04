Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Edward Joseph Ferguson (Eamon), 7 St. Patrick’s Terrace, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh BT93 3GR, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the South West Acute Hospital. Deeply regretted and forever loved by his wife Ann, sons Declan (Sinead), Aidan (Martina) and Brian, daughters Caroline (Paul), Josephine (Dermot), and Grace (Chris), his sister Kathleen, brother Patsy, his 12 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family. House private at present. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The death has occurred of Gregory CASSIDY, peacefully 1st August 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Late of 16 Tarmon Brae, Enniskillen. Beloved husband of Catherine and loving father of Patrick, Jonathan, Nicole, Rebecca and angel Grace. Son of the late Patrick and Mary and dear brother of Gabriel (Anne), Deirdre (Dr Ben Oryema RIP), Anthony (Geraldine), Caroline (Barry), Patrick (Catherine) and Maria (Noel). Gregory will repose at his late residence from 6pm – 9pm on Saturday and 2pm – 8pm on Sunday. Parking available at Tracey Concrete and shuttle bus available from there to wake house during wake hours. Funeral Mass for Gregory will take place at 11am on Monday 4th August at St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Mass available to watch on parish webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Cancer Connect c/o John McKeegan Undertaker or any family member. Deeply regretted and forever loved by all his family, nieces & nephews, extended family, friends, neighbours and all his work colleagues in Mannok. Gregory – “Eternal life in heaven is the gift of God’s love for you”.