Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Jack Feely, Glen West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at hospital. Remains will repose at his residence on Saturday from 3pm until removal at 10.15am on Monday to arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and forever loved by his sisters Tess, Aggie and brother Tony, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends. Jack is predeceased by his parents John and Mary, brothers Packie Din and Kevin, sisters Celia and Bernie. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.