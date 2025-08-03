+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesToday’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Posted: 6:18 am August 3, 2025

The death has occurred of Jack Feely, Glen West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at hospital. Remains will repose at his residence on Saturday from 3pm until removal at 10.15am on Monday to arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and forever loved by his sisters Tess, Aggie and brother Tony, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends. Jack is predeceased by his parents John and Mary, brothers Packie Din and Kevin, sisters Celia and Bernie. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

 

Related posts:

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:18 am August 3, 2025
Top
Advertisement