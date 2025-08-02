Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Jack Feely, Glen West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at hospital. Remains will repose at his residence on Saturday from 3pm until removal at 10.15am on Monday to arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and forever loved by his sisters Tess, Aggie and brother Tony, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends. Jack is predeceased by his parents John and Mary, brothers Packie Din and Kevin, sisters Celia and Bernie. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

Eileen Leonard (née Connolly), Drumgallon, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Wednesday 30th July 2025, peacefully in South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Hugh and devoted mother of Noel (Catherine), Ulick (Olivia), Teresa McKenna (Colin), Nora and Dympna Carron (Richard) and loving sister of Kathleen Tierney (Packie, R.I.P), Teresa Maguire (Hughie), Sean (Mena), Joseph, Seamus (Mary), Cornelious (Eileen) and Mary Tierney (Michael). Predeceased by her son Louis and parents, John and Teresa Connolly (R.I.P). Eileen will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA on Friday 1st August from 2pm until 8pm. Removal from her late residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive to St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family and friends at all other times, please. Family flowers only. Eileen will be deeply missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Eileen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/donagh. May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace.