Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Eileen Leonard (née Connolly) Drumgallon, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Wednesday 30th July 2025, peacefully in South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Hugh and devoted mother of Noel (Catherine), Ulick (Olivia), Teresa McKenna (Colin), Nora and Dympna Carron (Richard) and loving sister of Kathleen Tierney (Packie, R.I.P), Teresa Maguire (Hughie), Sean (Mena), Joseph, Seamus (Mary), Cornelious (Eileen) and Mary Tierney (Michael). Predeceased by her son Louis and parents, John and Teresa Connolly (R.I.P). Eileen will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA on Friday 1st August from 2pm until 8pm. Removal from her late residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive to St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family and friends at all other times, please. Family flowers only. Eileen will be deeply missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Eileen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/donagh May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

Amanda “Mandy” Corrigan Peacefully 30th July 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Late of 26 Cornagrade Road, Enniskillen. Beloved wife of Ciaran. Much loved mother of Claire Beatty (William), Sean (Sophie) and Niamh (Andy). Dearly loved daughter of Una and the late Gary McGowan and dear sister of Mark. Loved and cherished grandmother of Tommy, Ronan, Oisin and Chloe. Mandy will repose at her late residence from 6pm–10pm on Thursday. House private to family at all other times please. Funeral Mass for Mandy will take place at 11am on Friday 1st August at St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Friends of Cancer C/O John McKeegan Funeral Undertaker or any family member. Deeply regretted and loved forever by all her loving family, extended family, friends, neighbours and all her work colleagues from M&S Enniskillen. Mandy “Eternal life in Heaven is the gift of God’s love for you.”

John Ernest (Ernie) Ellis. Late of Rose Cottage, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh. July 30th 2025. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and the late Colette. Loving father of Gemma, Adam, Ann-Marie (Marty), John. Loving grandfather of Martina, Melissa, (Darren), Gary (Magda), Dean, Ryan. Great-grandfather of Mollie, Sophia, Lucy and Alfie. Dear brother of Lily, Gerard R.I.P, Tony R.I.P, (Glynis). Will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews and family circle. Ernie will be reposing at John McKeegan’s Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74 6AN on Thursday 31st July 2025 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly on Friday 1st August at 11:15am to arrive for requiem mass at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The Family Home is STRICTLY PRIVATE. Family flowers only.