Threatening behaviour charge withdrawn

CHARGES against a woman which included behaving in a threatening manner to cause fear have been withdrawn.
Elizabeth Joyce (46) from Trasna Way, Lisnaskea was also accused of persistently using a communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.
A defence solicitor previously informed Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges were denied and the case was adjourned for a contest date to be fixed. However at the most recent sitting a prosecuting lawyer advised the case is no longer proceeding.
District Judge Alana McSorley ordered the charges to be withdrawn. No reason was provided for the decision.
