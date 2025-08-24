Tempo taking it one game at a time

By Patrick McKiernan

TEMPO are hoping that a strong Intermediate Championship run can help them move past the disappointment of a league campaign that ended in relegation to Division Three.

In an honest assessment, the club’s selector Declan McStravick admits the Maguires need to take plenty of lessons from the league.

“We are very disappointed at the way the league has ended up. It wasn’t the plan at the start of the season and it’s a hard one to take,” said McStravick.

“The Lisnaskea match proved to be the crucial one. Losing at home to them proved to be the deciding factor for the entire league campaign.

“We played very good football at times in the league, but that match was vital and now we’re in Division Three and it’s disappointing.”

McStravick hopes for the majority of the Maguires squad to be available.

“We had a massive blow earlier in season with Lorcan McStravick,” said the Tempo selector.

“He was just coming back into the fold after time out with an ACL and on the first training session, his ACL went again, so it was desperately unlucky for him.

“Apart from that we have no major concerns injury wise. With the Junior B final and training, we’ve just had to manage the squad and hopefully we’ll have everyone we can have available to us.”

“I want to give a special shout out to Brendy Cassidy. He’s one of our young players and he’s come through and settled in really well in the team.”

With Aghadrumsee, Devenish and Derrylin in their group, McStravick says Tempo are not taking anything for granted, and won’t be looking too far ahead.

“It’s a tough group that’s for sure. Three tough games ahead and hopefully we can keep doing the right things that we’re showing in our training,” said McStravick.

“We’re only looking at the first game though against Aghadrumsee. As a club that’s what we’ve decided to focus on. Take one game at a time and once the first game is over, we’ll see where we are.”