Tempo girls scoring prowess key against Enniskillen

LADIES SENIOR LEAGUE DIV 1

Tempo 2-15 Enniskillen 0-9

By Martin McBrien

WHILE this game may have been more closely contested than the winning margin might suggest, Tempo still were worthy winners, the maroon girls sharper scoring edge proving decisive.

That was in spite of accumulating a sizeable tally of wides in the process, including several viable goal opportunities.

Enniskillen also had their share of misses but the visitors were chasing the game from early on, trailing 0-5 to 0-2 by the end of the opening quarter and by 1-8 to 0-4 at half time.

Tempo were quickest out of the starting blocks, Cora McCaughey pointing a first minute free for a foul on herself.

Although Aoibhe Judge quickly cancelled that out with a similar conversion for a foul on Kiah Collins, Tempo soon regained the lead via a Caughey point from play, Cadhla Cara Bogue swivelling to add another from the kickout.

A strong run and finish by Shannan McQuade put three in it but Enniskillen narrowed the gap with points apiece from Judge (free) and the hard working Aoibhinn Kelly, either side of a Bogue single.

The home side then hit a second quarter purple patch to put clear daylight between the teams.

A Hannah McNabb point was followed by a well worked 22nd minute Lucia Warnock goal from a Bogue pass after slick approach work by McQuade and Kayleigh Bradley West.

Bogue from a free and Izzy Murphy tacked on points apiece to further widen the gap approaching half time.

The second half proceeded in much the same vein, Tempo steadily pulling further ahead but Enniskillen, with Judge from frees and play leading their scoring, battling gamely to the finish.

Cora McCaughey hit the winner’s second goal as well as notching a trio of points, county stars McQuade (3) and Bogue also on target.

Midfielder Lucia Warnock was probably Tempo’s outstanding performer, ably assisted by partner McQuade. with

Gaels duo Amieleigh Harvey and Kellie McAnespey and likewise were prominent for the Gaels along with captain Kiah Collins and goalkeeper Eimear Keenan whose outfield forays caught the eye.